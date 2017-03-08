IndyCar Driver Plows Straight Into Tire Barriers After A High-Speed Brake Failure
In case you forgot that a time change occurred overnight, here's something to wake up your senses: a rear-brake failure on Verizon IndyCar Series driver Ryan Hunter-Reay's car sent him barreling into a tire barrier on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street course. He was OK, but it was a hard hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|4 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Idiot
|250
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|13 hr
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Sat
|31117SBR
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Maria
|179
|MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w...
|Mar 9
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC