IndyCar Driver Plows Straight Into Tire Barriers After A High-Speed Brake Failure

In case you forgot that a time change occurred overnight, here's something to wake up your senses: a rear-brake failure on Verizon IndyCar Series driver Ryan Hunter-Reay's car sent him barreling into a tire barrier on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street course. He was OK, but it was a hard hit.

