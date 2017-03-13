I'm Not Buying Bernie Ecclestone's Sympathy Tour
Ever since Liberty Media bought Formula One and moved former Dark Lord of Cars Bernie Ecclestone aside to a "Chairman Emeritus" role, Ecclestone keeps popping up headlines with sad tales about how he doesn't get a say in F1's direction anymore, and gets no respect. He wants us to feel sorry for him, but I'm not buying it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Xhorse VVDI2 BMW Key Programmer Feedback
|4 hr
|diyobd2
|1
|Review on Xhorse VVDI2 & BMW mini 2012 CAS3
|4 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|Truckdog
|301
|Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost...
|Sat
|lalaura
|4
|OBDSTAR Brand products Update
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|OBDSTAR F104 read Chrysler Jeep Dodge pin code ...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List:
|Mar 17
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC