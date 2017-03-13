I'm Not Buying Bernie Ecclestone's Sy...

I'm Not Buying Bernie Ecclestone's Sympathy Tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Ever since Liberty Media bought Formula One and moved former Dark Lord of Cars Bernie Ecclestone aside to a "Chairman Emeritus" role, Ecclestone keeps popping up headlines with sad tales about how he doesn't get a say in F1's direction anymore, and gets no respect. He wants us to feel sorry for him, but I'm not buying it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Original Xhorse VVDI2 BMW Key Programmer Feedback 4 hr diyobd2 1
Review on Xhorse VVDI2 & BMW mini 2012 CAS3 4 hr diyobd2 2
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat Truckdog 301
Launch X431 V 8inch Tablet Full System Diagnost... Sat lalaura 4
OBDSTAR Brand products Update Fri eobdtool 1
OBDSTAR F104 read Chrysler Jeep Dodge pin code ... Fri eobdtool 1
Launch X431 V 8 inch Vehicle List: Mar 17 car-diagnostic-tool 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC