Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million Sonata cars in U.S. for seat belts
Hyundai Motor Co. will recall about 978,000 Sonata cars in the U.S. because of a seat belt glitch that has led to one minor injury, according to a report filed on Thursday by the South Korean automaker with U.S. regulators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Key Programmer F104
|15 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|VPECKER Easydiag V6.4 released (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|11
|Digimaster3 vehicle model supported(FAQ) (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|clone Miracle A9: SEC-E9 key cutting machine
|18 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Vikten av av...
|23 hr
|klaraustria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC