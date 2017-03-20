Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million So...

Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million Sonata cars in U.S. for seat belts

Read more: Automotive News

Hyundai Motor Co. will recall about 978,000 Sonata cars in the U.S. because of a seat belt glitch that has led to one minor injury, according to a report filed on Thursday by the South Korean automaker with U.S. regulators.

Chicago, IL

