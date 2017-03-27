How much would you spend on this burned Lamborghini Huracan?
Having a supercar in your garage usually means paying an arm and a leg, not just for the exotic machine, but also on maintenance and unexpected repairs. However, this Lamborghini Huracan is worth as much as a slice of pizza, so for just $5, you can take it home, but make sure you get a trailer, and a broom to make sure that no ash is left behind.
