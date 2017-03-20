Hell Yes The Porsche Panamera Sport T...

Hell Yes The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Is Coming To America

Hey America! You can spend what is likely millions of dollars on a deposit to be the first humans in a long-ass time to go around the Moon, or you can spend a marginally smaller amount of money on the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo for much more comfort and all of the space you'll ever need-because it's officially coming to the U.S.! In the longest hour-and-a-half of my life, full of misunderstanding, mistrust, fear, loathing and a little bit of spit-up, I was raving over worries that the first undoubtedly beautiful Panamera, now a wagon, would not be made available on my shores here in these United States.

