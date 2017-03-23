Haas F1 has best qualifying effort ever ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean secured Haas F1s' best Formula One qualifying result Saturday with a sixth place on the grid for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix. Grosjean had been well inside of the top ten in each of the practice sessions ahead of qualifying and set a time of 1:24.074 when it really mattered, giving the Frenchman a real chance of collecting some valuable points in Sunday's season opening Grand Prix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.