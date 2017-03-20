Group that found VW cheating says costs of fuel efficiency have been overstated
It won't cost automakers nearly as much as they say it would to fit new cars with carbon-saving technology over the next decade, a nonprofit transportation research group says. An economic analysis performed by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that, given recent improvements in auto technology, the EPA's rigorous study to determine 2025 fuel efficiency standards may have been too conservative, in some cases overstating the per-car cost of implementing carbon-reducing technologies by 40 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Launch M-Diag Lite for IOS Android SPECIAL func...
|12 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|difference between Launch M-Diag Lite, Easydiag...
|12 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|How to register xtool x-100 pad key programmer? (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|eobdtool
|18
|Free download 03.2017 MB Star SD C4 Xentry: WIN...
|13 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|2016.03 MB SD Connect C4 DAS Xentry Support WIN... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|Skp900 5.0 update plan, coming soon
|14 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC