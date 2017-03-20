Group that found VW cheating says costs of fuel efficiency have been overstated

It won't cost automakers nearly as much as they say it would to fit new cars with carbon-saving technology over the next decade, a nonprofit transportation research group says. An economic analysis performed by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that, given recent improvements in auto technology, the EPA's rigorous study to determine 2025 fuel efficiency standards may have been too conservative, in some cases overstating the per-car cost of implementing carbon-reducing technologies by 40 percent.

