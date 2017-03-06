GM sheds Europe's Opel, Vauxhall in $2.2B deal
GM sheds Europe's Opel, Vauxhall in $2.2B deal Underperforming European operations are being sold to France's PSA Groupe Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lviw6Q General Motors will sell its underperforming European operations to France's PSA Groupe in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, the two companies announced early Monday. The deal will make PSA, which already has the Peugeot and Citroen brands, Europe's second-largest automaker behind Volkswagen.
