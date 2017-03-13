Gestamp plans stock offering, placing its value at $3.9 billion
Spanish car parts maker Gestamp plans an initial public offering valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year. Gestamp supplies parts for more than 800 models of cars for manufacturers including Volkswagen and Renault and has 98 plants worldwide and more than 36,000 workers.
