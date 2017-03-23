German motor authority sued over VW scandal by environmental lobby
German environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe has filed a suit against the German motor authority KBA, accusing it of failing to act robustly enough over Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. VW admitted in September 2015 to using software to rig U.S. diesel emissions tests and said the software could be in up to around 11 million vehicles worldwide.
