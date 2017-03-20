FTC checks lenders' use of 'kill switches'
Consumers with poor credit scores are often subject to surveillance from their vehicle loan lenders, who install GPS trackers and "kill switches" on the vehicles to disable a car if the owner fails to make payments on time. Now the Federal Trade Commission is taking a look at this practice to see if the devices violate consumer privacy or lead to harassment from the banks.
