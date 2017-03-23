Formula 1's 'Max Verstappen Rule' replaced for new season
Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has confirmed that the "Verstappen rule" that prevents drivers from changing course under braking has been removed for the 2017 season. The FIA introduced the rule after Max Verstappen was accused of excessively defending his position in a series of races -- the Red Bull driver putting up a defense that was often on the limit of the regulations.
