Ford's Blue Oval damaged in high Mich...

Ford's Blue Oval damaged in high Michigan winds

8 hrs ago

High winds overnight in the Detroit area literally blew away Ford Motor Co.' s iconic Blue Oval logo off the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.

