Ford recalls 441,000 vehicles, including Escape, Fusion

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The recalls include repairs to vehicles to prevent engine fires and expansion of an ongoing campaign to fix doors that could swing open while the vehicle is in motion. Ford recalls 441,000 vehicles, including Escape, Fusion The recalls include repairs to vehicles to prevent engine fires and expansion of an ongoing campaign to fix doors that could swing open while the vehicle is in motion.

