Ford recalls 441,000 vehicles, including Escape, Fusion
The recalls include repairs to vehicles to prevent engine fires and expansion of an ongoing campaign to fix doors that could swing open while the vehicle is in motion. Ford recalls 441,000 vehicles, including Escape, Fusion The recalls include repairs to vehicles to prevent engine fires and expansion of an ongoing campaign to fix doors that could swing open while the vehicle is in motion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|4 hr
|Roberts
|2
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|5 hr
|steveyizz
|4
|2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|dasiener
|4
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|14 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|BMW gets scooped on new 3 Series GT model (Feb '13)
|15 hr
|catecardvd
|4
|bmw 3 series (Apr '14)
|15 hr
|catecardvd
|2
|2010 Mercedes E-Class (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|catecardvd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC