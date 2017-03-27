Ford Recalls 230K Vehicles for Fire Risk
Ford has issued three separate recalls, with the most serious being one that covers roughly 230,000 late-model Escape , Fiesta ST , Fusion , and Transit Connect models for an under-hood fire risk. The Problem: A lack of coolant circulation can cause Ford's turbocharged 1.6-liter GTDI engine to overheat and possibly crack the cylinder head.
