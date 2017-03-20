Ford may cut 1,000 jobs at UK engine ...

Ford may cut 1,000 jobs at UK engine plant, union fears

Read more: Automotive News

Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years. Ford, Britain's biggest engine builder, said last year it was scaling back investment due to lower than anticipated demand for one of its gasoline engines, prompting the Unite union to call on the company to provide a plan for how it would maintain output.

Chicago, IL

