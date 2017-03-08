Ford looks for upside in Europe

Read more: Automotive News

General Motors offered some compelling reasons for why it has to clear out of Europe -- killer competition among nonluxury rivals, a Byzantine regulatory environment and reduced product synergy with North America and the rest of the world. It's a powerful argument, but then there's archrival Ford, which gets buffeted by the same headwinds as GM, whether home or abroad, yet earned $1.2 billion in Europe last year.

