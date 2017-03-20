Ford Fiesta ST Mods Gone Wrong Blamed For Two Mysterious Deaths
Last year Tom Putt, 20, and friend Nikki Willis, 23, were found dead in England by mysterious circumstances in Putt's modified Ford Fiesta ST. Now the cause of death has been determined: those mods killed them both by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to law enforcement officials.
