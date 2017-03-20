Ford Chip Ganassi Racing prepares three team assault on Sebring 12
One of the World Endurance Championship teams will join the two full-time IMSA WeatherTech entries for the 12 Hour classic. The 66, 67 and 68 machines will be in action for FCGR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|2 hr
|uobd2
|1
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|Wed
|eobdtool
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Tom
|17
|AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet...
|Tue
|uobd2
|2
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Feb 27
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|Feb 26
|Thorek92
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC