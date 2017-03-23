Force India scores top ten double at ...

Force India scores top ten double at F1 opener in Australia

Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finished seventh and tenth respectively in Sunday's F1 Australian Grand Prix to bring home the points while others fell by the wayside. It was a result that is all the more impressive when you consider that neither driver had made it into the top ten shootout in qualifying on Saturday .

