First Drive: 2017 Mazda CX-5
Confidence and altruism are appealing and admirable traits, and after decades of facing and responding to economic and corporate identity challenges, today Mazda knows what it is and what it wants to do. During the media introduction for the redesigned 2017 Mazda CX-5 , Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of Mazda North America Operations, told assembled reporters: "We are very clear on our purpose as a car company, to bring smiles to people's faces and brighten their everyday lives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro
|16 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|Sun
|klaraustria
|1
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Idiot
|250
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|Sun
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Mar 11
|31117SBR
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Mar 10
|Maria
|179
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC