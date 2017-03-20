FIA president Jean Todt says Liberty Media will not make the rules
FIA president Jean Todt has made clear that his office will continue to make the rules in Formula 1. As the Liberty Media era began over the weekend, new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said in Melbourne he is prepared to "fight" for changes if the spectacle is not right. Todt, also in Melbourne, responded diplomatically.
