Ferrari poised for F1 comeback in 2017

Read more: AutoWeek

Ferrari test driver Marc Gene says the Maranello team is heading into the 2017 Formula 1 season in a good mood. Many believe Ferrari is close to, or even ahead of , the formerly-dominant Mercedes team's pace after recent Barcelona testing.

