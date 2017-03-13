Ferrari poised for F1 comeback in 2017
Ferrari test driver Marc Gene says the Maranello team is heading into the 2017 Formula 1 season in a good mood. Many believe Ferrari is close to, or even ahead of , the formerly-dominant Mercedes team's pace after recent Barcelona testing.
