FCA reveals U.S. state, federal probes on diesel emissions
Sergio Marchionne collected about $12 million in total compensation last year, midway through what the CEO has billed as his final five-year plan for the company. DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a On the diesel emissions issue, FCA said it has "received various inquiries, subpoenas and requests for information from a number of governmental authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC and several states' attorneys general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet...
|11 hr
|uobd2
|2
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|Feb 26
|Thorek92
|4
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Mercedes GLK X204 2014 all keys lost VVDI progr...
|Feb 24
|Ambrosio
|1
|Ford F150 vs Toyota Tundra - Frame Strength (Jan '08)
|Feb 24
|Well informed
|14
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC