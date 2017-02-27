FCA reveals U.S. state, federal probe...

FCA reveals U.S. state, federal probes on diesel emissions

Sergio Marchionne collected about $12 million in total compensation last year, midway through what the CEO has billed as his final five-year plan for the company. DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a On the diesel emissions issue, FCA said it has "received various inquiries, subpoenas and requests for information from a number of governmental authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC and several states' attorneys general.

