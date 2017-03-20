Faraday Future Has Spent $160 Million Moving Dirt Around And Not Much Else
Per the Nevada state law that authorized Faraday Future's tax sweetener package, the state governor's office of economic development has to submit a "quarterly activity" report on the start-up automaker's alleged $1 billion factory . The latest? FF has spent $160 million to move dirt around.
