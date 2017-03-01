FACT: Millennials ARE Buying New Cars...

FACT: Millennials ARE Buying New Cars, Just Not Why You Think...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

But a new report suggests that those ride-sharing services may be giving drivers, particularly millennials, another reason to buy a car. Roughly 1 in 6 millennial car buyers - or about 15 percent of them - plan to drive for Uber, Lyft or another similar service, according to a recent report by market research firm Mintel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VVDI2 Audi A3 2010 IMMO key programming tips 1 hr Ambrosio 1
Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List Mar 3 car-diagnostic-tool 2
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Mar 2 uobd2 1
obdstar x300 dp user manual Mar 1 eobdtool 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Mar 1 Tom 17
AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet... Feb 28 uobd2 2
Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ... Feb 28 Ambrosio 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC