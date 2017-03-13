Ex F1 driver Jean Eric Vergne finalizes WEC deal with Manor
Former Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne has signed with the CEFC Manor Racing Team and will compete in the World Endurance Championship this season. The 26-year-old raced for Toro Rosso in F1 from 2012 and 2014.
