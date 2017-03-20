EU fines six auto suppliers $164 mill...

EU fines six auto suppliers $164 million on antitrust charges

Read more: Automotive News

Germany's Mahle Behr, France's Valeo and Japan's Denso and three other suppliers have been fined a total of 155 million euros by the European Union's competition authorities for having operated cartels in a number of their markets. The ruling by the European Commission is the sixth to be made since it started investigating the automotive components industry several years ago.

