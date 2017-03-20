Dodge's Demon Drag Monster Can Unleas...

Dodge's Demon Drag Monster Can Unleash Its Tower of Power with the Flick of a Finger [Video]

Where the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is going, you won't need two feet-just one finger. In today's Demon teaser, "Lock and Load," Dodge details what it says is another feature never seen on a factory production car, technology it calls a TransBrake.

