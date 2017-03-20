Defending IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud plans to stay on the attack
Simon Pagenaud has clinched his first Verizon IndyCar Series championship, lifting a weight off his shoulders and putting a big check mark alongside the expectations of every driver who sits in Team Penske cars. Does the 2016 title change Pagenaud's approach for the new season, scheduled to open with Sunday's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida? "Last year, if I was so successful, it's because we attacked and we didn't look in the mirrors," Pagenaud said Tuesday.
