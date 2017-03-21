Dead-ish: Aston Martin Rapide
The Rapide will supposedly be replaced by the RapidE, an all-electric successor to the car, as Aston CEO Andy Palmer told Australia's Motoring : "So obviously there's a platform for the electric Rapide, so it has life in front of it, but the Rapide as you see it today is also going to be replaced by the DBX on one hand and the Lagonda on the other," said Palmer. Motoring specifically asked Palmer about the RapidE, to which he responded "It's coming 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VVDI Prog Programmer 4.4.0 Test Results (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|13 hr
|lalaura
|1
|How to connect Launch X431 V 8 inch to WiFi or ...
|14 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|14 hr
|lalaura
|4
|Tips on using OBDSTAR X-300 DP:
|14 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com
|14 hr
|eobdtool
|3
|OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD Can Support Kia, Hyundai, F...
|15 hr
|eobdtool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC