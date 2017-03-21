Dead-ish: Aston Martin Rapide

Dead-ish: Aston Martin Rapide

The Rapide will supposedly be replaced by the RapidE, an all-electric successor to the car, as Aston CEO Andy Palmer told Australia's Motoring : "So obviously there's a platform for the electric Rapide, so it has life in front of it, but the Rapide as you see it today is also going to be replaced by the DBX on one hand and the Lagonda on the other," said Palmer. Motoring specifically asked Palmer about the RapidE, to which he responded "It's coming 2018.

