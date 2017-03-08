DARPA Wants To Create A 'Soldier Cell' To Fight Biological Weapon Attacks
There really is no remedy against a biological weapon attack, but Johns Hopkins University researchers hope the four-year, $5.7 million grant DARPA recently awarded them will change that. The aim is for the researchers to create a biocontrol system able to deploy single-cell fighters that will hunt down specific pathogens and destroy their lethality.
