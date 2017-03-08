DARPA Wants To Create A 'Soldier Cell...

DARPA Wants To Create A 'Soldier Cell' To Fight Biological Weapon Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

There really is no remedy against a biological weapon attack, but Johns Hopkins University researchers hope the four-year, $5.7 million grant DARPA recently awarded them will change that. The aim is for the researchers to create a biocontrol system able to deploy single-cell fighters that will hunt down specific pathogens and destroy their lethality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w... 1 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med... 5 hr klaraustria 1
News This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F... 6 hr commenters 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Wed klaraustria 1
Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14) Wed Mando76 9
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs Tue ThomasA 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC