Daimler shareholder demands right to ...

Daimler shareholder demands right to be naked at annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Daimler AG's annual meeting threatened to veer off course for a second year after a shareholder pontificated on his right to be naked. Wilm Diedrich Mueller, well-known for pranking gatherings at companies ranging from Allianz SE to Bayer AG, used his allotted speaking time to criticize the board because he hadn't been invited to appear in "species-appropriate attire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F... 2 hr Roberts 7
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 15 hr steveyizz 4
News 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11) 17 hr dasiener 4
Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ... Wed Ambrosio 1
News BMW gets scooped on new 3 Series GT model (Feb '13) Wed catecardvd 4
bmw 3 series (Apr '14) Wed catecardvd 2
News 2010 Mercedes E-Class (Nov '08) Wed catecardvd 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC