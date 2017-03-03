Continue reading Mercedes recalls 1 million cars, SUVs for fire risk from starters

Continue reading Mercedes recalls 1 m...

Read more: Dallas Morning News

The recall covers certain C-Class, E-Class and CLA cars and GLA and GLC SUVs, all from 2015 through 2017, including nearly 308,000 in the U.S. The German automaker reported 51 fires worldwide, with about 30 in the United States. The company has no reports of any injuries.

