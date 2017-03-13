Cities, defying Trump, seek to dangle $10 billion order for EVs
The city of Los Angeles began spearheading a campaign for a joint electric-vehicle order during the run-up to the Paris climate accord in late 2015. The request to automakers went out earlier this year, initially with an order for 24,000 vehicles from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.
