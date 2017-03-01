Chase Elliott comes up short, again, in NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Elliott had a fast Chevrolet, as he proved conclusively after incurring a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 212. Despite serving a pass-through for the infraction, Elliott stayed on the lead lap and was running faster lap times than Harvick when a debris caution on Lap 240 slowed the field and gave Elliott a chance to regain track position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|10 hr
|lol
|2
|VVDI2 Audi A3 2010 IMMO key programming tips
|15 hr
|Ambrosio
|1
|Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List
|Mar 3
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Mar 2
|uobd2
|1
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|Mar 1
|eobdtool
|2
|XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15)
|Mar 1
|Tom
|17
|AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet...
|Feb 28
|uobd2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC