CFPB structure is unconstitutional, Justice Department says

15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution. The Justice Department filed a brief opposing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's appeal of a ruling that its single-director structure does not hew to the constitution.

