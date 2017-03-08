Carjackers Kill Man In Front Of Family Because His Car Had A Manual Transmission: Police
Just before midnight on Saturday, a driver parked his car on the street near an apartment complex in Houston. Local station ABC13 reports that police said two men then approached the vehicle to steal it, instead shooting the man in front of his wife and daughter because the car had a manual transmission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Unlock Audi 7945AC via TM100 key pro
|7 min
|Ambrosio
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|8 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Idiot
|250
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|17 hr
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Sat
|31117SBR
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Maria
|179
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC