Carjackers Kill Man In Front Of Family Because His Car Had A Manual Transmission: Police

Just before midnight on Saturday, a driver parked his car on the street near an apartment complex in Houston. Local station ABC13 reports that police said two men then approached the vehicle to steal it, instead shooting the man in front of his wife and daughter because the car had a manual transmission.

