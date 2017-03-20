Cadillac to roll out V2V safety tech in CTS soon

Cadillac's V2V communications technology shares vehicles' locations, speeds, directions and traffic conditions up to nearly 1,000 feet away Photo credit: CADILLAC Cadillac will begin installing vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems in the 2017 CTS this month, allowing the vehicles to communicate with each other and their drivers about driving conditions. The vehicles can communicate up to 1,000 feet and pass 1,000 messages per second to track each other's positions, direction and speed, The vehicle then communicates with the driver to warn of potential hazards based on the other vehicle's driving experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.