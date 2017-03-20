Cadillac to roll out V2V safety tech in CTS soon
Cadillac's V2V communications technology shares vehicles' locations, speeds, directions and traffic conditions up to nearly 1,000 feet away Photo credit: CADILLAC Cadillac will begin installing vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems in the 2017 CTS this month, allowing the vehicles to communicate with each other and their drivers about driving conditions. The vehicles can communicate up to 1,000 feet and pass 1,000 messages per second to track each other's positions, direction and speed, The vehicle then communicates with the driver to warn of potential hazards based on the other vehicle's driving experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F...
|1 hr
|commenters
|1
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|Wed
|klaraustria
|1
|Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Mando76
|9
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|Tue
|ThomasA
|4
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordele ved ...
|Tue
|klaraustria
|1
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Mar 6
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC