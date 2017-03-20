Cadillac to roll out V2V safety tech ...

Cadillac to roll out V2V safety tech in CTS soon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Cadillac's V2V communications technology shares vehicles' locations, speeds, directions and traffic conditions up to nearly 1,000 feet away Photo credit: CADILLAC Cadillac will begin installing vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems in the 2017 CTS this month, allowing the vehicles to communicate with each other and their drivers about driving conditions. The vehicles can communicate up to 1,000 feet and pass 1,000 messages per second to track each other's positions, direction and speed, The vehicle then communicates with the driver to warn of potential hazards based on the other vehicle's driving experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F... 1 hr commenters 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Wed klaraustria 1
Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14) Wed Mando76 9
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs Tue ThomasA 4
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordele ved ... Tue klaraustria 1
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Mar 6 car-diagnostic-tool 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC