Buick, Lexus return to top spots in service satisfaction scorecard

This is the seventh straight year that each of GM's four remaining U.S. brands ranked among the top five in either category. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS Buick and Lexus regained their familiar top rankings in J.D. Power's latest scorecard of satisfaction with dealership service departments, helping the U.S. industry improve for a second straight year.

