BlackBerry's car software a potential hacking target of CIA, WikiLeaks says
CIA meeting notes mention Blackberry's QNX software as one of several "potential mission areas" for the organization's Embedded Devices Branch. BlackBerry's QNX automotive software, used in more than 60 million cars, was listed as a potential target for the Central Intelligence Agency to hack, according to documents released by WikiLeaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va...
|21 hr
|klaraustria
|1
|Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Mando76
|9
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|Tue
|ThomasA
|4
|Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordele ved ...
|Tue
|klaraustria
|1
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|obdstar x300 dp user manual
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC