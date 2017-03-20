BlackBerry's car software a potential...

BlackBerry's car software a potential hacking target of CIA, WikiLeaks says

Read more: Automotive News

CIA meeting notes mention Blackberry's QNX software as one of several "potential mission areas" for the organization's Embedded Devices Branch. BlackBerry's QNX automotive software, used in more than 60 million cars, was listed as a potential target for the Central Intelligence Agency to hack, according to documents released by WikiLeaks.

Chicago, IL

