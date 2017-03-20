Black Tesla worker says he faced racist taunts, violent threats

A black production worker at Tesla Inc. has filed a lawsuit claiming his job quickly turned from "a dream come true" to a nightmare when he was subjected to racial epithets and threats of violence from white coworkers. DeWitt Lambert says Tesla supervisors at the Fremont, Calif., factory where he has worked building electric cars since 2015 ignored his complaints about the harassment, even after he showed them a video his coworkers made on his phone in which they threatened to cut him up and send the pieces to his family members.

