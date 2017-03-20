Black Tesla worker says he faced racist taunts, violent threats
A black production worker at Tesla Inc. has filed a lawsuit claiming his job quickly turned from "a dream come true" to a nightmare when he was subjected to racial epithets and threats of violence from white coworkers. DeWitt Lambert says Tesla supervisors at the Fremont, Calif., factory where he has worked building electric cars since 2015 ignored his complaints about the harassment, even after he showed them a video his coworkers made on his phone in which they threatened to cut him up and send the pieces to his family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to cut plastic emergency keys with Condor ...
|15 min
|Ambrosio
|1
|BMW gets scooped on new 3 Series GT model (Feb '13)
|53 min
|catecardvd
|4
|bmw 3 series (Apr '14)
|54 min
|catecardvd
|2
|2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-class / GL450 / GL550 Spy... (Jul '11)
|58 min
|catecardvd
|2
|2010 Mercedes E-Class (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|catecardvd
|3
|2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Family at the NAIAS (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|catecardvd
|2
|10.1” Headrest LCD Monitor with build in WIFI, ...
|1 hr
|catecardvd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC