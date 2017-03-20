Audi SUV Assault Continues As Segment...

Audi SUV Assault Continues As Segment Accounts For Almost A Third Of Global Sales

SUV and crossover sales could account for half of Audi's total global volume in the future, the automaker's head of sales and marketing said. A key driver is that the premium brand's light-truck lineup will grow to seven models by 2019 from four now.

Chicago, IL

