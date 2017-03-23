Audi Sport Quattro Is Dead, But There...

Audi Sport Quattro Is Dead, But There's a Slim Chance U.S. Could Get Next RS6 Wagon

Aside from the existing R8 , Audi Sport says it has no plans to follow AMG's lead in producing unique cars that don't share any of their bodywork with the rest of the range. And that means the awesome Sport Quattro concept that was first shown in 2013 is unlikely ever to see the light of day.

