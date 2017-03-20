Audi Sport Quattro Confirmed Dead, New RS Models Coming
There's bad news for anyone still holding out hope that Audi might bring the Sport Quattro concept to market because Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann boss says the project is dead. "It's a nice dream," Winkelmann told Car and Driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|7 hr
|diyobd2
|3
|I'm A Private Eye Looking For A Stealthy Ride F...
|15 hr
|Sergio Marchionne
|1
|Launch x431 v 8″ Wins,Better than old la...
|Mon
|uobd2
|7
|Xhorse VVDI Prog Programmer V4.5.6 new released...
|Mon
|Ambrosio
|1
|Is it necessary to buy 2017 version Launch X431...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
|2014 Launch X431 V+ X431 PRO3 Wifi/Bluetooth Gl... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|eobdtool
|3
|Why workshop use X431 V 8″ tablet make mo...
|Sun
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC