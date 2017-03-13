Audi offices, plants in Germany raided by prosecutors amid VW diesel scandal
German prosecutors searched Audi's two biggest plants and other sites on Wednesday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, adding to pressure on the luxury division and its CEO Rupert Stadler. Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that up to 11 million of its vehicles worldwide had software installed that cheats emissions tests, unleashing its biggest ever crisis.
