Audi CEO vacates roles with Piech family foundation
Stadler was a close confidant of former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piech, having worked as Piech's chief of staff before rising to the post of Audi CEO. Company filings showed that Stadler no longer works for the Ferdinand Karl Beta Privatstiftung, and has also stepped down from the Ferdinand Karl Alpha Privatstiftung.
