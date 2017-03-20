Aston Martin revs up performance with...

Aston Martin revs up performance with AMR subbrand

Aston Martin plans to capitalize on the global thirst for low-volume performance models and its own racing heritage by introducing an AMR subbrand. Initially, the subbrand will get two upgraded Aston models: the Rapide four-door and Vantage sports car.

