As Diesel Scandal Winds Down, Volkswagen Aims to Change the Conversation
With the filing of a criminal guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Friday, Volkswagen moves a big step closer to wrapping up one of the most serious challenges it has faced since federal regulators revealed it had rigged about 11 million diesel vehicles to illegally pass emissions tests. There are still more challenges ahead - including a lawsuit by investors, criminal indictments in the U.S. against six employees, and an ongoing criminal probe in Germany.
