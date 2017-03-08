As Diesel Scandal Winds Down, Volkswa...

As Diesel Scandal Winds Down, Volkswagen Aims to Change the Conversation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

With the filing of a criminal guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Friday, Volkswagen moves a big step closer to wrapping up one of the most serious challenges it has faced since federal regulators revealed it had rigged about 11 million diesel vehicles to illegally pass emissions tests. There are still more challenges ahead - including a lawsuit by investors, criminal indictments in the U.S. against six employees, and an ongoing criminal probe in Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 8 hr Maria 179
MB SD Connect Compact 4 2017.3 Star Diagnosis w... Thu car-diagnostic-tool 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Fordeler med... Thu klaraustria 1
News This Is Apparently What Happened To That Ford F... Thu commenters 1
Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group Review Voordelen va... Wed klaraustria 1
Super Silca SBB Key Programmer from aliexpress (Mar '14) Wed Mando76 9
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 8 YouPharts 7
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC