Arrest surprised VW manager, who lawy...

Arrest surprised VW manager, who lawyers say cooperated in probe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Arrest surprised VW manager, who lawyers say cooperated in probe VW executive interviewed at least six times by investigators including lasting for 12 hours. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lts5TY Oliver Schmidt, VW General Manager for the Engineering and Environmental Office, poses for a portrait in a 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf in Auburn Hills in November 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs 1 hr former democrat 1
VVDI2 Audi A3 2010 IMMO key programming tips 4 hr Ambrosio 1
Launch CR9081 DIY Scanner Functions List Mar 3 car-diagnostic-tool 2
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Mar 2 uobd2 1
obdstar x300 dp user manual Mar 1 eobdtool 2
XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programmer (Nov '15) Mar 1 Tom 17
AUTEL MaxiDAS DS808 With Powerful Function Bet... Feb 28 uobd2 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC